Report: LG Watch Sport and Style are Google’s Nexus-like Android Wear 2.0 watches

The two long-rumoured Nexus-style Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches will be revealed as the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, a report on Tuesday claimed.

After earlier reporting the long-delayed Android Wear 2.0 software would launch on February 9, Evan Blass followed up claiming it will be showcased alongside the two LG watches previously codenamed Angelfish and Swordfish.

According to Blass’ report on VentureBeat, the two LG watches will go on sale on February 10 in the United States, with international rollouts later in February and March.

Both watches will feature circular OLED faces, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There’ll also be 4GB of connectivity. Sounds pretty standard thus far.

However, the flagship Sport version will apparently boast standalone GPS and LTE functionality as well as a heart rate sensor.

In terms of the dimensions, the report says the Sport version has a 480 x 480 resolution 1.3-inch display compared with the Style’s 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display. The Sport will also have more RAM at 768MB vs the 512MB within the Style.

The flagship model is also thicker, according to the report, with a 14.8mm titanium/dark blue face compared to a 10.8mm thick that will launch in titanium, silver and rose gold.

According to Blass, both devices bear a striking resemblance to the concept renders (pictured) posted by Android Police last year.

He says both devices will be revealed at a joint event on February 9 and will be on show on the LG stand at MWC 2017.

Can these devices save Android Wear? Share your thoughts below.