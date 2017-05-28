LG V30 to come with slide-out second display?

Google revealed this month that LG will be releasing its next 'V' phone this year, and though we don't have a name for the phone yet, we expect it to be called the LG V30.

Details are somewhat sparse at this point, but we do know the handset will be the next 'Daydream-ready' phone – meaning it'll work with Google's VR platform.

It's also expected to run on the upcoming Android O operating system, but beyond that, there's no real concrete specs to go on.

Happily, a few leaks have provided some possible feature insights, including this new one from trusted tipster Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks.

The journalist took to Twitter to debut the following images which reveal the V30 could come with a secondary slide-out display.

Blass does make sure to say he isn't sure the design shown in the above images reflects where the phone is currently, so it could be LG has changed its plans since the picture was produced.

But, if the design has remaind the same as these mock-ups, it seems the V30 could come with a slide-out secondary display which would sit below the main screen.

This screen looks as though it would be used to display a keyboard, search results, and other navigation controls – similar to Apple's Touch Bar on the latest MacBook Pro model.

At this point, there's no way to know whether these images are an accurate representation of what LG will debut on the V30 when it actually launches.

The phone is expected to arrive around Septemeber/October, but for now, all we know is it will be arriving in 2017, so stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you make of the latest leak in the comments.