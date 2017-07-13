LG has sent out 'save the date' invites for an August 31 event in Berlin, essentially confirming that new flagship the LG V30 will be revealed at IFA 2017.

Why are we so sure? While the invite doesn't explicitly mention the V30, it does feature a prominent V-shape that, from a different angle, also looks like a smartphone screen.

Plus, with Samsung tipped to potentially be snubbing IFA and launching the Note 8 at a standalone event in New York, the stage could be perfectly set for LG to steal the show this year – even if it would be the first time the company has launched a new flagship at the event.

August 31 is the day before the annual IFA trade show kicks-off in full.

The invite's teasing of a smartphone display could mean that the V30 will be following in the footsteps of the LG G6 and getting a 16:9 display. A boost to the new-gen Snapdragon 835 chipset is another good bet.

Another feature could be on the way out, however, with a number of rumours pointing to LG scrapping the secondary display that its V series has become known for – suggesting that the V30 will, in essence, be an upgraded G6.

That's no bad thing though, as we gave that phone a healthy 4/5 stars in our LG G6 review, reserving particular praise for its screen, design, and camera.

A final twist of an IFA launch for the V30 is that phone would likely get a UK launch – with a European unveiling, anything less would be decidedly odd – as forebearer the V20 was never officially released here and is only available via third-party retailers.

