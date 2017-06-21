Does the Daydream-toting LG V30 finally have a launch date?

If Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 8 in mid-August, as recently reported, it could leave the IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin without a headline-making mainstream phone launch to look forward to.

However, do not fear, because LG is here. According to reports form its Korean homeland, LG is planning to introduce the latest of its V-Series handsets in the German capital.

If ETNews' sources are correct, we’d likely see the LG V30 unveiled on Sunday August 31, ahead of the main show kicking off on Monday September 1.

The series, which is notable for a secondary display above the main screen, made headlines last year when it launched as the first smartphone packing Android Nougat out of the box.

Whether LG has managed a repeat performance with Android O for the LG V30 remains to be seen.

At its I/O developer conference Google did confirm an LG flagship would be arriving this year, while also confirming it would offer support for the Daydream VR platform.

We’d also imagine the LG V30 will go one better than the LG G6 by including the top-end Snapdragon 835 processor.

Recent rumors have also suggested the phone may be the first in the series to have an OLED screen rather than the conventional LCD panel.

Last year’s V20 also offered wide-angled front and rear cameras, smoother 4K video recording with support for Hi-Fi video recording and Quad DAC audio.

Can the LG V30 upstage the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Drop us a line in the comments section below.