LG V30 design 'confirmed' ahead of IFA 2017 launch

Rather than taking a backseat, as the V-Series phones have done previously, the forthcoming LG V30 is shaping up to surpass the flagship G6 handset.

We’ve already seen reports suggesting a gorgeous 18:9 FullVision edge-to-edge display, as well as a Snapdragon 835 processor, bettering the Snapgradon 820 on the G6.

Now, images from a third-party case maker are adding further weight to the rumors the phone will boast a dual-lens camera, just like the G6 and the V20 predecessor.

Ringke’s case (via SlashGear), which is already available to buy prior to the phone launch, shows an asymmetrical rear design, with the lenses now shifted over to the right.

Recent mock-ups have also suggested the headphone jack will remain in play, but be shifted to the top of the phone.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured the V30 will be the first in the series to have an OLED screen rather than the conventional LCD panel.

Reports have also claimed it’ll offer Google Daydream support, bringing a timely boost to Mountain View’s virtual reality platform.

Given the V20 was the first to debut Android Nougat support, we’d be surprised if this model arrived without the forthcoming Android O operating system on board.

We’re expecting to see the phone at the LG’s IFA 2017 press conference on August 31.

LG V30 or Galaxy Note 8? Which phone will lead the Android charge this August? Make your feelings known in the comments section below.