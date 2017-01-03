LG's new 'Hub Robot' is an Amazon Echo and Google Home rival

CES 2017 is about to enter full-swing, and ahead of the big press conferences, LG has teased some of its upcoming products.

The South Korean firm appears to be going big on robots this year, in an attempt to, in its words "showcase LG innovations in artificial intelligence."

Perhaps the most exciting new addition in this new robot lineup is the 'Hub Robot', which looks to be the company's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The new device will apparently "double as a smart home gateway and a personal assistant for consumers," which is essentially what Amazon and Google's alternatives do.

LG announced the Hub Robot along with some other robotic companions, one of which has been designed to help users with gardening.

The company also says it will launch "models designed for commercial use in public spaces such as airports and hotels to help improve the traveler’s experience".

LG's press conference, set to get underway at 4pm GMT tomorrow (Jan 4), will see the robots properly unveiled, which should no doubt yield further details.

According to the firm's announcement, the new robots will use "powerful analytical processing power... to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks".

There's no word on when the new devices will actually be made available, as the company says it's merely "previewing" the robots at CES.

That said, we're hoping to hear something during the conference on possible release dates and pricing, so stay tuned for the latest.

