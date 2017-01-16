LG's making sure the LG G6 doesn't suffer the same fate as the Note 7

LG is doing all it can to make sure its upcoming LG G6 doesn't overheat, adding heat pipes to the handset and putting it through extensive testing.

After Samsung's ill-fated Note 7 ended its brief time on the market in explosive fashion, LG looks to be doing all it can to reassure consumers its next flagship won't burn their house down (via The Korea Herald).

The newly added heat pipes did not appear on last year's G5, though they have been used in other companies' handsets, including the Note 7.

By quickly conducting heat away from the phone's core components, the copper pipes should help to keep the G6 and its battery suitably cooled.

According to the Korea Herald's report, the pipes can reduce temperatures by six to 10% by dispersing the internal heat.

But as the Note 7 proved, such technology isn't enough to guarantee the device won't explode, so LG is putting the G6 through its paces in some rigorous tests.

These tests, which are apparently tougher than international standards require, will see the phone exposed to temperatures 15% higher than US and European requirements specify.

LG is also submitting the battery to physical tests, by piercing it with a nail, or "dropping a heavy object on it from a high place," according to an LG official.

On top of that, the G6 is being submitted to a "more complex accelerated-life test" which involves further physical testing such as dropping the phone multiple times or exposing it to high voltages.

Such testing is designed to uncover any faults that may occur when the handset is used over time.

The G6 is expected to arrive at the end of February when MWC 2017 kicks off in Barcelona, though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Rumoured specs include Qualcomm’s expected Snapdragon 830 chip, Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and wireless charging.

