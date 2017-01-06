CES is known for big TV announcements, but 4K Blu-ray players are getting a lot of attention this year, and now LG has unveiled its own player at the tech conference.

The UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player arrives with a few tricks up its sleeve, too, including support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

LG has been pushing its own Dolby-Vision supporting OLED TVs at the conference, so it makes sense its UHD Blu-ray player comes with support for the format.

Related: CES 2017

As with HDR, Dolby Vision provides brighter whites, deeper blacks, and a wider range of colours to provide a superior image, as long as you're using a Dolby Vision-enabled TV, of course.

While HDR10 also provides similar image enhancements, Dolby Vision is said to be technically superior, though it's nice to see HDR10 support here, as it ensures owners will be able to take advantage of the increasing amount of HDR content that's becoming available.

The player won't ship with Dolby Vision support, however. That comes as part of a separate software update scheduled for later this year.

On top of the image technologies, the UP970 comes with Dolby Atmos support, which means you'll be able to take advantage of object-based audio with the right home speaker setup.

Atmos expands the previous 5.1 and 7.1 setups to include numerous speakers which are placed around a room, including on the ceiling, to create an all-enveloping, “3D” sound experience.

Related: What is HDR?

LG's player also features two HDMI ports, an HDMI 2.0a port for Ultra HD video output and an HDMI 1.4 for audio output that can connect with hi-fi devices, such as AVRs and sound bars.

The Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections mean you'll be able to hook the thing up to the internet and stream content via services such as Netflix and YouTube, while the USB port allows for playback of movies, pictures, and music.

LG hasn't yet confirmed pricing and release details for the UP970, but stay tuned for the latest as we're expecting to hear more very soon.

WATCH: Best TVs at CES

Let us know if you'll be picking up LG's player in the comments.