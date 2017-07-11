LG Q6 officially arrives, but the LG V30 already looks a better bet

LG has finally taken the wrapper off its mid-range LG Q6 handset, which appears to be the phone many envisioned as an LG G6 mini.

The handset rocks a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 panel, which is smaller than the 5.7-inch, 2880 x 1440 G6, but hardly what we’d class as 'mini'. Still, it features LG's Full Vision bezel-less display technology, like the G6, meaning a lot is packed into the frame.

While the display isn't significantly smaller, LG has certainly scaled back the specs. The Q6 arrives packing 2016’s Snapdragon 435 processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. A Q6+ option nudges that too 4GB RAM/64GB storage.

The phones will arrive with an aluminium frame and the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, the latest to trickle out of the Google gates.

The Q6 is coming to Asia next month ahead of a European and North American launch later in the year. No word on price yet.

Meanwhile, those considering the Q6 would be wise to see what the forthcoming LG V30 has to offer before splashing the cash.

Tuesday perhaps gave us our best look at the handset yet, thanks to a new mocked-up 360-degree video render (via MySmartPrice), which you can see below. If the images are correct, it points to a device with a similar design to the LG G6, albeit with a curvier body.

It also points to LG ditching the second screen from the V10 and V20, which had become the hallmark of the series to date. Instead it looks like LG will opt for the popular FullVision Display tech featured on the G6 and Q6.

According to the renders it seems the phone will have a dual camera and a glass back, which, if true, will make it impossible for owners to change the battery themselves. The headphone jack has also been moved to the top of the phone, but at least it’s still in play.

The V30 is expected to arrive with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, making it a slight upgrade on the G6 in that regard. We can expect to see it around IFA 2017 in September.

Which handset looks like the better bet to you? The LG G6 or the LG V30? Drop us a line in the comments below.