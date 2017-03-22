LG Pay is coming this June — but not outside Korea

Samsung, Apple and Google have another competitor in the mobile payments space after LG confirmed its long awaited entry.

LG Pay, which was first trademarked back in November 2015, will be offered to South Korean LG G6 owners from June but global users will have a wait, and it could be a long one. (via)

Also, the service is limited to the LG G6 and will not be offered on any other LG handsets. Sorry G5 owners!

Related: Android Pay vs Apple Pay

There’s little that stands out with LG’s mobile payment solution, the service simply allowing customers to make purchases using the phone’s NFC chip.

The reason it took a while for this solution to come to fruition is that LG was waiting to sign a couple of deals with South Korea’s largest credit card suppliers and that’s what will hold back an international launch.

In fact, it doesn’t actually have a plan in place for international expansion so it’s very much a case of watch this space.

LG Pay will be in direct competition with Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Apple Pay, all of which have a huge head start on the newcomer.

It’s here that LG could struggle to differentiate itself as plenty of LG G6 users will already be using Android Pay to make mobile payments and may need a couple of sweeteners to be persuade to move over.

Watch: Android Pay first look

Will you bother ditching Android Pay for LG Pay? Let us know in the comments below.