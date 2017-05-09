LG lets you order takeaway through your television

Hungry film fans can now order takeaway directly through their television thanks to a new app launching on LG TVs.

Starting today, all TVs running on LG’s custom-built webOS software can download the ‘foodnfilm’ app, which lets you order takeaway right there on the screen.

Speaking about the new service, Darren Petersen, Senior Content and Services Manager at LG, said: “LG Smart TVs continue to be amongst the UK’s most popular models, and the new foodnfilm app takes advantage of our award-winning webOS platform, which has been critically acclaimed for its ease-of-use and intuitive navigation, resulting in a more enjoyable viewing experience.”

The app, which is described as the “first of its kind”, offers a range of different cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, pizza, and burgers – depending on where you live, of course.

But you can also order and stream movies through the app too, assuming you’re willing to fork out some additional cash.

What’s more, you can view full menus in native resolution on your Full HD television, and even track your orders in real time. You can do this all while watching the movie you ordered.

“As mobile evolved it became the primary device for ordering food and commerce, while in parallel the television focused on growing and monetising video, music and gaming apps,” said Leslie Golding, founder and CEO of foodnfilm.

Golding continued: “We believe that through a specifically designed app like foodnfilm, the television is now taking the next step in its journey by entering markets once dominated by mobile devices”

What’s your favourite way to order takeaway? A website? An app? Or a good old-fashioned phone call? Let us know in the comments.