LG is building a VR headset for PC gamers

LG is going even further to grab a piece of the virtual reality pie, but not in the way that many expected.

For its next VR headset, which was first shown off here, it's building a device that requires a PC to run and is closer to the HTC Vive than the Samsung Gear VR.

The as-yet-unnamed device has been built by LG for SteamVR, which is the exact same platform used by the widely praised HTC Vive.

When being worn the LG device looks very much like every other headset out there, the one difference being that you return to a real-world view by flipping it upwards.

Most of the specification is on a par with competitors and it includes a pair of LG panels, one for each eye, that add up to the expected 2,560 x 1,440 QHD resolution.

This is LG’s second crack at the VR space – the LG 360 VR, which was released last year, was panned for an uncomfortable design, clunky functionality and a lack of apps.

The decision to use the Steam VR platform could prove important to this second headset's success, however. Created by the same company, Valve, that's been synonymous with PC games for years, the Steam API makes it easy to develop games for the platform and gives developers access to some 125 million active users.

Despite being an early prototype, the LG SteamVR headset looks close to a final product and the firm plans to make an announcement “sometime this year” on retail availability.

Is virtual reality the future of gaming? Let us know in the comments below.