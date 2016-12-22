LG just confirmed five new smartphones coming January

Santa’s elves have clearly been hard at work, because LG just launched five brand new smartphones a mere three days before Christmas.

In a last-minute announcement, LG confirmed four new smartphones for the K-series range, plus the new LG Stylus 3, all of which will be shown off in full next January. LG promises “best-in-class technologies”, although it’s clear that all of the devices in question are mid-to-low tier. These are the same devices that were leaked just last week, it’s worth bearing in mind.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the new devices:

The top-end K-series phone is the LG K10, and sits firmly in the mid-range. It’s got a decently sized 5.3-inch display with a HD 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution, and is powered by MediaTek’s oct-core MT6750, clocked at 1.5GHz. There’s a generous 13-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front – par for the course, really. Inside is a 2,800mAh battery, an NFC chip (great for Android Pay), and a 4G modem. The good news is that it runs on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and comes in Black, Titan, and Gold colour options. Oh, and there’s a fingerprint scanner to boot.

Next up is the LG K8, which features a slightly smaller 5-inch display, but the same HD resolution. That actually works out as a small advantage, because it means the pixel density is higher – 294ppi on the K8 compared to 277ppi on the K10. Other specs include 4G support, an NFC chip, and a 13-megapixel camera on the back. This model also runs on the new Nougat software, which is great news.

Then there’s the LG K4, which is a bit more of a step down. You’ve got a 5-inch screen with an 854 x 480 pixel resolution, two cameras at 5-megapixel resolutions each, and support for 4G connections. The chip is a low-power, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210, so battery life should be respectable, even with a 2,500mAh battery (hardly giant) on board.

And then the LG K3 is the seriously budget option, featuring a4.5-inch display with a lowly 854 x 480 pixel resolution, and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera (paired with a 2-megapixel selfie shooter). And just like the LG K4, it will also come running on last year’s Android 6.0.1 Nougat.

LG also announced a non-K series phone: the LG Stylus 3. Like the K10, it also features MediaTek’s MT6750, but has a larger 5.7-inch screen with a HD resolution. There are two cameras: 13-megapixels on the back, and 8-megapixels on the front. And the battery is a generous 3,200mAh, plus it’s removable, which seems to be increasingly uncommon these days. It’s got support for 4G connections, sports a fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s also a bundled stylus pen, and options for ‘Metallic Titan’ and ‘Pink Gold’ colours.

“Our 2017 mass-tier, mid-range smartphones focus on giving our customers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles,” said Juno Cho, LG’s President of Mobile. “What’s consistent in all of our K-series and Stylus 3 devices is that they look and feel premium, offer replaceable batteries and all come with expandable memory slots – what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones in this category."

All of these devices are expected to be on show at CES 2017, next month’s Las Vegas technology tradeshow.

