LG just can't stop teasing the G6 ahead of MWC 2017 reveal

LG has unveiled a new teaser for its next flagship phone, the LG G6, which is set to debut at MWC this year – and the 'Wish List' video could reveal some of the G6's features.

Posted to the South Korean firm's YouTube channel, the short video (you can watch it in all its 45 second glory below) opens by asking viewers: "What's on your wish list for the ideal smartphone?"

Thereafter, a handful of folk offer their answers.

We want bigger screens, apparently, so we're likely to see a larger display phone than the 5.3-inch LG G5 – the latest rumours back this up, pointing to a 5.7-inch device with a QHD display.

It also looks like the G6 will be waterproof (likely to the IP67 or IP68 specification), as we just can't stop dropping our pricey phones down the bog, and come with an ultra-durable screen to help it survive all those nights out on the sauce.

New camera features are teased as well, with one young woman saying she simply wants to "capture it all." However oblique the hint, we can infer that the G6 will see LG expand its smartphone photography ambitions – a dual camera set-up seems one distinct possibility, as does some kind of new Panorama mode.

We'll find out more on February 26, when LG is widely expected to hold a launch event on the eve of MWC.

What's on your smartphone 'wish list'? Let us know in the comments below.