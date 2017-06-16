LG G7 and LG V30 to launch earlier than expected – report

LG’s next two flagship smartphones could arrive earlier than previously expected, if a new report is to be believed.

Despite LG’s best intentions, this year’s LG G6 launch has been somewhat muddied by the fact that the phone didn’t use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chip – the same processor that featured in the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11, and the upcoming OnePlus 5.

In a possible bid to recoup some fan hype, South Korea-based LG may be plotting to bring forward the launches of its next two smartphones. What we’re expecting to be called the LG V30 and LG G7 may both be launching earlier than usual, according to a new report by Korean news outlet The Investor.

LG G6 (2017)

The report notes that LG is “considering moving up the launch of its next flagship smartphone G7 by a couple of months to beat rivals next year”. Apparently, LG began research and development for the LG G7 last month, which sounds about right. It’s expected that the LG G7 will now launch in January 2018, which is in contrast to the LG G6’s March 2017 debut.

LG is also tipped to launch the successor to the LG V20 – supposedly called the LG V30 – in August this year. That’s one month earlier than the September debut of the LG V20, which launched last year.

The LG V30 is expected to use a modified (and unannounced) version of the Snapdragon 835 chip called the ‘Snapdragon 836’. This chip is also tipped to feature in the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which we’re expecting will also launch in August this year. This chip is supposed to be marginally faster than the Snapdragon 835, in a similar fashion to how Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 821 last year, which was an upgraded version of the flagship Snapdragon 820 that ran 10% faster.

LG V20 (2016)

The report alleges that the LG G7, however, is going to use another unannounced chip, supposedly called the Snapdragon 845. This is what we’d expect the true successor to the Snapdragon 835 will be called, and would likely launch early in 2018.

Unfortunately, we can’t verify any of the information in this latest report, so take this information with due caution. We won’t really know the truth of the matter until LG makes an official announcement.

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see from LG’s next flagship smartphone? Let us know in the comments.