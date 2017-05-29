LG G7 could be first to 2018’s flagship Snapdragon processor

LG is reportedly working with Qualcomm to ensure the next-generation LG G7 smartphone will arrive with 2018’s flagship Snapdragon processor.

According to Korean publication The Investor, the firm has teamed up with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 845 processor, the successor to this year’s Snapdragon 835.

The report (via 9to5Google) says the two companies began collaborating on the chip earlier this month.

The news comes after LG negated to include the Snapdragon 835 in its 2017 flagship, the LG G6. Instead the firm opted for 2016’s Snapdragon 821, rather than delay the release of the G6.

While there’ve been precisely zero complaints about the performance of the device as a result of that decision, smartphone buyers seeing the 835 on the Galaxy S8 spec sheet may be inclined to choose that handset instead.

The report also says the Snapdragon 845 may be 30% more efficient than the current iteration, which should also mean better battery life for the G7.

The LG G6 has been widely regarded as a return to form for LG, following last year's failed modular experiment with the LG G5.

TrustedReviews’ mobile editor Max Parker, awarded the handset a solid 8/10 score.

In summing up, he wrote: “I believe this to be LG’s best phone in years, but with the competition improving too, it’s a tough call as to whether or not the G6 will stand up against the upcoming iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S8.”

Is the LG G7 already on your radar given this news? Share your thoughts in the comments below.