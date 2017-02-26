LG G6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: How do they compare?

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8: The LG G6 has finally arrived, but before you go rushing online to pre-order yours, you might want to wait for Samsung's 2017 flagship: the Galaxy S8. Is it worth sticking it out for a few months to see what Samsung has in-store? Here's all you need to know.

Numerous new smartphones are set to arrive in 2017, including the highly anticipated, and relentlessly leaked Samsung Galaxy S8. While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the S8 yet, at this stage we already have a pretty good idea how the new LG G6 and Galaxy S8 compare based on all the leaks we've seen.

In this article, I’ll be answering the following questions:

How are the designs different?

How do the LG G6 and Galaxy S8 specs compare?

What’s new with the phone software?

Which phone will be better value for money?

Is the LG G6 the phone for you?

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8 Design: What’s the difference?

Gone is the modular design of the LG G5. In its place, you'll find new metal unibody design on the G6, which means the phone not only looks decidedly modern, but it's also fully IP68 waterproofed. In other words, if you go dropping the G6 in the sink, you don't need to worry.

The new unibody design makes for a sleek, if a bit standard-looking device. There's also no camera bump, which adds to the trim look, while a metal rim brings a sense of rigidity to the whole thing. The colour options are Black, White, or Platinum.

What has Samsung got up its sleeve to try to best its South Korean rival? Well, at this point, it's all up in the air. We have no confirmed design details from Samsung, and as such any comparison we make here will be purely based on rumours and reports. That said, those rumours and reports have been numerous, giving us a good idea of what to expect.

While materials remain a mystery, the big design change tipped for the Galaxy S8 is the loss of the home button. LG's already ditched the physical button with the G6, and Samsung is expected to follow suit. It also looks like Samsung will be aping its rival when it comes to the fingerprint scanner, which is now said to have been moved to the back of the device alongside the camera.

Again, it's all speculation at this point, but several leaked designs seem to strongly suggest the home button is gone and the sensor has been moved to the rear. That makes the G6 and S8 potentially very similar in terms of design.

An unofficial concept design for the S8

But perhaps the biggest design trait the two phones look set to share is the the newly enlarged screen. LG has introduced a new 5.7-inch display, which it's calling "Full Vision". It essentially means the home button has been removed in order to enlarge the screen and reduce the bezel size, without the size of the phone increasing. Both the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 are expected to follow LG's example, with an overwhelming amount of rumours suggesting Samsung will introduce an 'edge-to-edge' display on the Galaxy S8.

Apple's infamous decision to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 hasn't been copied by LG here. The G6 comes complete with the 3.5mm port along with a USB-C port for charging. Some rumours claim Samsung is expected to retain the headphone jack, too, while others have hinted at its possible removal. USB-C has also been mooted for the upcoming flagship. Again, we can't say for sure, but we'd expect the Galaxy S8 and G6 to be very similar in terms of ports, but it could be that you'll have to pay out for some wireless headphones if you go with the S8.

Here’s our Mobile Editor Max Parker’s take on the new LG G6 design:

"The G6 is undoubtedly a lot nicer to look at than the G5. It is metal and glass for one, rather than a weird fake metal and plastic combo. But, it feels a bit same-y – it looks like any number of other phones from the sides and back. Screen aside, it lacks a really interesting design trait and that could harm it when the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes out."

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8 Specs: Which phone is more powerful?

LG's getting in on the 2017 smartphone action early and, as a result, has had to go without Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor. Rumour has it that Samsung has struck a deal with Qualcomm for 835 exclusivity until April when the S8 is expected to launch. Whatever the case, the less capable but still hugely powerful Snapdragon 821 chip lies at the heart of the G6, along with 4GB of RAM.

As mentioned, Samsung has been strongly rumoured to be adding the Snapdragon 835 to the Galaxy S8, but that chip will likely only appear in certain regions, as was the case with last year's S7 and the Snapdragon 820. Other areas will probably be getting Samsung's new Exynos 9 chip, which should provide just as much processing power as Qualcomm's alternative. All of which is to say that the S8 will likely have an edge in the performance department. The G6 is sure to be a very speedy, highly-capable device, but Samsung will have the benefit of newer hardware which should put it over the top in tests.

RAM on the S8 remains a bit of a mystery, with Chinese social media site Weibo producing numerous rumours of a 6GB offering. The OnePlus 3T already has that much RAM, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it on Samsung's handset. At this point, it's unclear, but a couple of extra GBs of RAM will just add to Samsung's advantage when it comes to performance. If the company sticks with 4GB, the superior chip will still likely put it ahead of the G6.

Turning to the screens, as mentioned, LG has already introduced its new 5.7-inch "Full Vision" display, and Samsung is expected to debut something similar. In LG's case, the newly enlarged screen makes for an unorthodox 18:9 aspect ratio. and an odd resolution of 1,440 x 2,880. It means the screen is basically two squares stacked on top of each other, which will affect how the Android Nougat operating system looks, with LG making a few of its own tweaks to Google's mobile OS.

Samsung's display is expected to be just as big as the G6's, if not bigger, with talk of a 90% body to screen ratio on the S8. It also seems Samsung could be planning to introduce the curved edges, previously only seen on the Galaxy S Edge models and the Note series, to both the standard and 'Plus' S8 models. It will likely make the screen larger than LG's offering, while offering a similarly high resolution. Recent talk has pointed to a 4K display on the S8.

Either way, you can be almost certain the S8 will make use of AMOLED tech for the screen. That means pixels will emit their own light, resulting in deeper blacks and better energy efficiency than LCD displays. That said, LG is using LCD for the G6, and it's looking like a great screen. We'll have more once we've fully tested LG's handset and Samsung has finally launched its answer.

An unofficial concept design for the S8

Storage for the S8 is also a mystery, with some rumours emerging from Weibo of a whopping 256GB. We can't be sure what to expect at this point, but whatever storage Samsung ends up adding to the S8, you can probably expect to see a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The company removed it on the S6, and re-introduced it on the S7. Unless the rumours of 256GB storage are true, we'd expect to see it again this time around.

Which would give the phone something else in common with the G6, which only comes with 32GB of storage but provides a microSD card slot, so the memory is instantly expandable.

Battery-wise, you'll find a 3,300mAh cell in the G6 with fast charging technology. The S8 is also expected to come with wireless charging, though battery size is unconfirmed. Here’s a brief history of battery capacities for recent Samsung flagships:

Galaxy S7 – 3,000mAh

Galaxy S7 Edge – 3,600mAh

Galaxy S6 – 2,550mAh

Galaxy S6 Edge – 2,600mAh

We'd expect the Samsung S8 to be in the same battery size range as the G6.

One thing that does look like it will separate these two phones is the camera. The dual camera setup on the G6 offers two 13-megapixel sensors, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. That means both lenses can be used as the main camera, and low-light performance promises to be impressive. Wide-angle shooting, used widely by owners of last year's G5, also seems to be a focus of the G6 this time around.

The S8 looks to be retaining the single lens setup from last year, but as with all the specs, it's all speculation at this point. Last year's S7 had what might just be the best smartphone camera ever invented. Samsung will likely introduce a load of upgrades this year, and even if the S8 arrives without a dual camera setup, LG is likely going to have to do a hell of a lot to compete.

Of course, we're yet to take the G6's camera for a test drive, so can't comment on its performance properly at this point. Things are certainly looking good though, if the spec sheet is anything to go by. We've got a good feeling about what Samsung's got up its sleeve, however.

One thing that may cause some controversy is that LG has neglected to include wireless charging for G6 models bought in the EU. Yes, only those in the US will be able to make use of the wireless charging feature. The US and EU will also have to do without the Quad DAC. LG says it's trying to target specific markets by adding and dropping these various features in different regions, but it seems like a sure-fire strategy for irritating a whole load of people.

Here's a full comparison of the two phones' specs. And remember, all the S8 details are rumoured at this point:

Galaxy S8 (rumoured) LG G6 Screen 5.7-inches and 6.2-inch 5.7-inches Display Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 1,440 x 2,880 (564ppi) Screen-to-body Ratio 90% 80% Aspect Ratio 16:9 18:9 Dimensions ? 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 9 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 6 or 4GB 4GB Storage 256GB 32GB MicroSD Rear Camera 12 MP Dual Camera (13MP OIS 13MP) f/1.8 Front Camera ? Wide Angle (5MP 100-degree) f/2.4 Battery ? 3,300mAh Charging Quick Charge, Wireless Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless Headphone Jack ? Yes Waterproof Likely IP68 IP68-certified Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, USB-C Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, USB-C Colours ? Black, White, Platinum

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8 OS: What’s new with the phone software?

Android Nougat makes an appearance on the G6 and you can bet it'll be on the Galaxy S8, too. Google's latest version of its mobile OS is more useful than ever, with new features including multi-window multi-tasking, a new Doze function, revised notifications, and Vulkan support for super-charged gaming power. Nougat is a genuinely useful update to the Android series, bringing a load of new features while retaining what makes the OS work so well in the first place.

Of course, companies such as LG and Samsung can't make use of Google's OS without adding their own tweaks. LG has had to tinker with the whole thing to get it to work properly on the new 18:9 aspect ratio. Because such a ratio basically means you'll be looking at two squares stacked on top of each other, the company is making a big thing out of being able to keep two windows open more easily. There are a few other things that will be different about the OS, and we're expecting different icons and a few extra apps.

On the Samsung side, the company has historically managed to irritate its entire user base by forcing its own TouchWiz skin on the masses. But last year, the South Korean firm managed to tone things down, making TouchWiz more user-friendly than its ever been. We're sure it will return this time around, and hopefully Samsung will have cut down even more on the proprietary apps and UI changes. At this point, however, it's all a bit of a mystery.

One thing that looks like it might cause a bit of a stir is the much discussed AI assistant from Samsung. Tipped to be called 'Bixby', the new software will reportedly rival the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant. Not much has been confirmed, but one exciting-sounding feature involves using the S8's camera to identify individual objects while also processing text spotted within the frame. Bixby will apparently then be able to help users find the item online and even make a purchase. Again, nothing's been confirmed at this point, but it certainly sound intriguing...

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8 Price: Which phone is better value for money?

We don't have pricing details for the LG G6 or the Galaxy S8 just yet, but we're hoping to get them very soon. The G5 was £529 when it launched, and we're expecting the G6 to be more expensive in the post-Brexit age. Perhaps closer to the £600 mark.

The Galaxy S7 launched at £569, while the larger Edge model started at £639. Again, this year's models are likely to be more expensive, with the standard model expected to be a tad more expensive than the G6. We'll have more very soon, so stay tuned.

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8: Which one should you buy?

If you're considering the LG G6, here’s our advice right now:

If you’re using an older Android device, it's probably worth waiting for the S8. If you're looking to upgrade an older phone, Samsung looks like it will have one of the best phones of 2017 if it can continue its success from last year. The S7 was outstanding, and things looks set to improve with the S8. The G6 looks like a solid phone with some great features, but you should definitely wait to see what Samsung has in-store for the S8 – especially since it's probably only a couple of months away from launch.

If you’re on a budget then perhaps neither phone is for you. Both the G6 and S8 are flagship phones, which means they'll be the most expensive options on the market. There's plenty of budget and mid-range options available, though. Consider, for instance, a Motorola Moto G handset, or even the cheap-but-powerful OnePlus 3T.

If you want the latest and best hardware, the S8 is the way to go. If money is no object, the S8 will come with the latest processors, the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 9, which should give it an advantage in terms of performance. It also adds an element of future-proofing to the handset. LG G6 owners meanwhile, will have to make do with the Snapdragon 821 – though, there's no denying it's a powerful chip. For those who need the latest, however, Samsung has the edge.

LG G6 vs Galaxy S8 Summary: What’s the difference?

Here’s a quick overview of the differences between the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8.

Design: LG's done a great job of creating a sleek-looking device, and has clearly topped last year's G5. It isn't the most exciting-looking phone, however. What's more, after last year's classy and refined Galaxy S7, Samsung is expected to debut some seriously slick smartphones this year, so it's probably worth waiting to see what arrives from the company if design is your thing.

Specs: There's no doubt both phones will be incredibly fast. LG using the Snapdragon 821 will ensure a slick user experience. But Samsung will likely have the edge if it does in fact use the newer Snapdragon 835. In short, we're expecting the S8 to be faster, but you probably won't notice too much of a difference – both phones will be plenty powerful.

Price: We're not sure how much either phone will cost but it will likely be around the £600 mark, with the S8 likely to be a bit more costly.

Value: These are two flagship phones, which are likely to be even more expensive than last year's already pricey models. LG will probably offer a cheaper product than Samsung, but either way you're paying top dollar here. If you want to save a few quid, the LG G6 is probably your best bet, as it comes with highly respectable hardware and will likely be cheaper than the S8.

We'll have more once Samsung has made the S8's details official and we've tried out both phones.

