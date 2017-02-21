Trending:

Home / News / Mobile Phone News / LG G6 video teaser confirms waterproof design

LG G6 video teaser confirms waterproof design

by

Lg G6

LG has confirmed the upcoming LG G6 will be waterproof, meaning you can take it for a dip this summer.

In yet another ‘leak’ in advance of its debut at MWC, a short video confirms the G6 will getting waterproofing as standard.

We already knew that the device was almost certainly going to be water-friendly thanks to a leak earlier in the day showing off the LG G6’s full-metal shell.

Related: MWC 2017

However, what still isn’t clear is the level of water resistance present and it’s predicted that it will be at least IP67-certified, thus offering a similar level of protection to the iPhone 7.

In recent weeks LG has revealed almost everything about the upcoming Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone in a series of video teasers and ‘leaks’.

Everything from an impressive 5.7-inch QHD+ Full Vision display and improved UX, to a fingerprint scanner and camera have been leaked by the company.

That’s in addition to the rumour mill that has detailed a pair of dual cameras, a large 3,200mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 821 chip to underpin it all.

The LG G6 will be officially unveiled on February 26 at MWC 2017, when any remaining details will be released.

Watch: What is the best smartphone on the planet?

Will the LG G6 be the best Android smartphone this year? Let us know in the comments below.

comments powered by Disqus