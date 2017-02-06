LG G6 set to go on sale before the Samsung Galaxy S8

Reports on Monday suggested the eagerly-anticipated LG G6 will go on sale in the United States on April 7.

The info comes from Evan Blass, posting on VentureBeat, who says the phone will be released in the firm’s South Korean homeland on March 9.

Blass didn’t offer any information on when the Android 7.0 device will become available in the UK, but it’s likely to be on or around the US release date.

If the date proves accurate, it’ll be almost a year to that day since LG released the LG G5, on April 8 2016.

It also means it’s likely to be on sale before the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has been tipped for a reveal in mid-April.

LG will unveil the handset on February 26, which has been leaked multiple times in recent weeks, at the Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona.

It is expected to ditch the modular elements and the ability to exchange the battery, in favour of a sleek, more traditional design with slim bezels.

The company is set to include an 18:9 display with the thinnest bezels ever featured on an LG phone.

The company is also set to include last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, as opposed to the newest Snapdragon 835.

Could an earlier release give LG the upper hand on a wounded Samsung? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.