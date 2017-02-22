LG G6 seemingly revealed from all angles in latest leak

The LG G6 is near enough in the public domain, thanks to extensive teasing by LG and an abundance of leaks to boot.

The latest leak comes courtesy of prolific tipster and Venture Beat journalist Evan Blass, who regularly posts pictures of pre-launch smartphones to Twitter. He’s managed to procure a render of what’s claimed to be the LG G6 in its purported black colour option, and has shared it for posterity.

Check it out:

In keeping with recent rumours, the LG G6 appears to feature a dual-lens camera with a fingerprint scanner on the back. LG has already confirmed that the phone will have a significantly higher screen-to-body ratio, which can clearly be seen in the above shot. The front bezel has been massively reduced in thickness, paving the way for such a change – Samsung is expected to make a similar play with its Galaxy S8, reportedly incoming next month.

LG has already confirmed that its next smartphone will be unveiled on February 26, 2017, debuting in Barcelona at MWC 2017, the city's annual Mobile World Congress tradeshow. The handset is tipped to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chip, and is expected to run on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Unfortunately, we’re not able to verify this latest leak, so take this render with due caution. While it’s almost certainly accurate, we’ll have to wait for the official press event before we know exactly what LG has in store for us.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the LG G6? Let us know in the comments.