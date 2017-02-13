LG G6 latest - LG promises a smartphone you can rely on

LG loves to drip feed us information ahead of its major smartphone releases and it’s no different when it comes to the LG G6.

The company has revealed yet another teaser, this time to Android Central, emphasising the phone's overarching reliability.

The placard, which is similar to those LG has distributed to other outlets, reads “Reliability. Check, Check, Check.”

What the company is referring to remains to be seen, but it seems certain LG will offer more substantive screen technology, perhaps in the shape of Gorilla Glass 5.

In a teaser video released in January, the company asked members of the public to share a wish list for their ‘ideal smartphone’

One respondent said they wanted it to be “more reliable” and that they didn’t want to keep paying “for a cracked screen.”

The teaser could also refer to LG’s cleaning up of the software. Past smartphones made by the company have been blighted by a bootloop problem that is yet to be addressed.

Given LG has listed three ‘checks’ when it comes to reliability, it suggests a three-pronged tactic when the phone is revealed on February 26.

Earlier today, the company revealed the G6 will have the ‘best smartphone sound’ thanks to a quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter).

MWC 2017 preview

Is LG going to own MWC 2017 this month? Share your thoughts in the comments below