LG G6 price leaks – but is it really this expensive?

The LG G6 price seems to have finally been revealed, and it’s seriously expensive.

Germany’s MediaMarkt, a major electronics retailer, is listing the LG G6 for sale at a hefty price of €749 in 'Platinum', 'White', and ‘Black' colour options. We’ve contacted LG to check whether this pricing is final and official, and whether UK pricing is also available. This story will be updated if we get any response.

In any case, €749 is a costly sum for a smartphone. With a direct currency conversion, that would put the LG G6 at just shy of £655 in the UK and just over $799 in the USA. For contrast, our review price for the LG G5 was £529.

If the LG G6 does price in at €749, it could grate with some consumers. After all, the handset features 32GB of storage as standard, which is less than the 64GB offered by the OnePlus 3T and HTC U Ultra. And Samsung’s Galaxy S8 – set to launch later this month – is also expected to carry 64GB of storage by default.

The LG G6 is also notable by the fact that it uses last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip, which isn’t as new or powerful as the top-end Snapdragon 835 chip we’re expecting to see in the Galaxy S8. Considering the fact that the Snapdragon 821 is only 10% faster than the Snapdragon 820 we saw in the LG G5, customers may be paying a hefty sum for minimal performance improvements.

That said, we’ve been impressed by the LG G6 so far. The design is significantly more refined and attractive compared to the LG G5, and performance seems respectable. But pricing could significantly impact our verdict, as Mobile Editor Max Parker writes in our review-in-progress:

“I believe this to be LG’s best phone in years, but with competition improving too, it’s a tough call as to whether or not this will stand up against the upcoming iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Price will be a big factor, and if this comes in cheaper than those models then LG could have a winner on its hands.”

Unfortunately, until we get official pricing from LG, we’ll have to reserve judgement. There’s a chance that MediaMarkt’s information may be incorrect, and it’s also unlikely that UK pricing will represent a direct currency conversion from the European R.R.P. The bad news is that given the waning value of Sterling, it could be even worse.

What do you think of the LG G6? Let us know in the comments.