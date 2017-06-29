LG G6 Plus to launch in Korea this month with more countries to follow

LG announced a new version of its LG G6 smartphone, the G6 Plus, earlier this month, and now we know Korea will be getting the phone on June 30.

The company has announced the suped-up model will arrive in its native Korea later this week, with other countries set to follow (via).

LG has added a few new features to the G6 Plus including a generous 128GB of internal storage which dwarfs the 32GB on the standard model in the UK.

There will also be premium earphones from B&O PLAY to compliment the new 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC which has been packed into the Plus.

And when it comes to colour options, there's a choice between Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Gold.

The standard LG G6 is also set to receive two of the new colours: Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold.

What's more, LG has said the handset will come with wireless charging "in some countries" – a feature removed from the US version of the standard model.

Just when those other countries will get the phone remains unclear at this point, as does which countries will see a launch, but we're expecting to hear more very soon.

The LG G6 Plus will reportedly go on sale for around 957,000 won which works out to about £647/$839 at the current exchange rate.

LG will also be releasing a software update for the standard LG G6 which brings new features such as Face Print, Low Power Consumption, and Covered Lens warning to the phone.

Face Print uses facial recognition and allows users to hold the phone up and unlock the it in less than a second.

Again, there's no word on when the software update will make it outside South Korea, but it shouldn't be too long, so stay tuned.

Let us know if you'll be picking up a G6 Plus in the comments.