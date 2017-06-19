LG G6 Plus announced with 128GB storage, Qi charging and hi-res audio

LG is taking a leaf out of Samsung and Apple’s book by launching a jazzed up ‘Plus’ version of its flagship phone, the LG G6.

The LG G6 Plus, which doesn’t have a release date just yet, will succeed the the LG G6 with some tempting new features, including a beefy 128GB storage capacity, compared to the G6’s 32GB offering.

It will also carry a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC headphone jack, which means the phone will support hi-res audio. What’s more, there will be a brand new pair or B&O Play earphones in the box to bring out the best in the phone’s hi-res audio.

The G6 Plus will be available in Optical Astro Black, Marine Blue and Terra Gold – no white or silver options, like with the G6. LG says the handset will support wireless charging in some countries, although it hasn't said which countries.

So what else is new? Actually, that’s your lot. Unlike Apple and Samsung, whose iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus handsets are firm departures from their flagship predecessors, it looks like LG is going to render the LG G6 Plus a near-replica of the G6.

It will still feature the same 5.7-inch QHD display, old Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The G6 Plus is, however, going to launch with a new software update installed, but LG has promised to roll out that same update onto the G6 in the coming weeks and months.

Bundled into the update is a feature called Face Print, which lets you lock and unlock the pair of phones in less than a second by flashing your face at the camera. You don’t have to press any buttons, so if it works smoothly, that’s going to making unlocking your phone feel like magic.

There will also be a covered lenz warning, which will let you know when your fingers start to get in the way of the dual cameras on the back of the phone. A dose of Low Power Consumption tech will hopefully improve both phones’ battery life, too.

LG hasn’t announced a release date or a price for the forthcoming G6 Plus, but we’re expecting to hear plenty more about the phone soon.

