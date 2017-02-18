LG G6 might not be LG’s 2017 flagship after all

The LG G6 is less than two weeks away, and there’s no shortage of hype. But it might not be LG’s best phone of the year, apparently.

According to specialist blog Android Pure, the LG V30 – expected to launch towards the end of the year – will be more powerful than the LG G6. Citing a number of sources from Weibo, the report suggests that the LG V30 will use Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 835 chip.

That’s in contrast to the LG G6, which is rumoured to carry either the Snapdragon 820 or Snapdragon 821 chips, both of which are older and less powerful than the Snapdragon 835. It’s said that Samsung has bagged the initial run of Snapdragon 835 chips for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, which means rivals like LG and HTC will have to wait to get their hands on it.

The report also notes that the phone will feature 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera configuration (on both the front and back, interestingly), and an improved DAC.

(Lead image: LG V20 | Secondary Image: LG G6)

Releasing a phone towards the end of the year wouldn’t exactly be surprising for LG; we saw the LG V10 and LG V20 at the ends of 2015 and 2016 respectively. And importantly, both phones carried top-end specs, to the point where the LG V20 was considered by many to be a more impressive phone than the LG G5.

Utilising the end of the year for a flagship would be a sensible move for LG. It would give it an opportunity to use Qualcomm’s new chip, and better compete with the iPhone 8, which we’re expecting to launch at a similar time. It also means LG can capitalise on pre-Christmas spending.

Unfortunately, while it seems likely that the LG V30 will launch later this year, and that it will almost certainly use the Snapdragon 835 chip (or a variant), it’s wise to view these leaks with caution. While Weibo regularly turns out solid leaks, it’s also a hotbed for hoaxes, so treat this latest report more like a likely prediction than evidence of any truth.

The LG G6 is set to be announced on February 26 at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow.

What would you like to see from the LG G6 and LG V30? Let us know in the comments.