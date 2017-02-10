LG G6 is getting artificial intelligence – Amazon Alexa incoming?

LG has teased that its next flagship phone will feature artificial intelligence technology.

In a new teaser first picked up by ZDNet, LG promotes the upcoming (but unannounced) LG G6 as “less artificial, more intelligent”, describing it as “the next generation smartphone”.

It’s certainly a vague statement, but the message that we’ll see some form of AI built into the LG G6 is relatively clear. There has been speculation that the LG G6 will feature Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa – and perhaps even both.

Both of the aforementioned AI technologies are very capable, suggesting that we’re going to see a lot more competition in the artificial intelligence space than before, with smartphones becoming a notable battleground.

Interestingly, Samsung is expected to launch its own custom-built AI – called ‘Bixby’ – with the Galaxy S8 later this year. However, the Galaxy S8 won’t be on show at MWC 2017 later this month; instead, it’s tipped to debut in late March, with a mid-April release.

The good news is that LG is definitely on track to reveal the LG G6 much sooner, with the company planning on unveiling the device on February 26 at MWC in Barcelona. The TrustedReviews team will be live on site, bringing you the latest from the show.

What would you like to see from the LG G6? Let us know in the comments.