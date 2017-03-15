LG G6 will come with the best freebie ever, but Brits could miss out

LG is offering fans of its new LG G6 smartphone even more incentive to snap up what’s shaping up to be the mobile hit of 2017 - a free Google Home speaker.

US residents snapping up the Google Assistant-enabled phone before April 30 will get a Google Home speaker (worth $129) on the house.

There’s no news yet on whether the offer will be extended to UK buyers of LG’s new flagship. We’ve reached out to LG for confirmation either way.

The Google Home speaker was recently announced as “coming soon” to the UK market. Google is rumoured to be revealing more details pertaining to the official release date on March 28.

A free Google Home might soften the financial burden of acquiring an LG G6, if leaked pricing proves to be accurate.

Earlier this week a German retailer began listing the edge-to-edge device for €749, which comes to about £655/$729.

Considering the LG G5 was available from £529, that would represent quite a leap for a firm looking to get back into the good graces of smartphone users following an off year in 2016.

From a device quality standpoint, our first impressions of the Android Nougat device certainly suggests a triumphant return to form for the Korean tech giant.

It has an 18:9 quad-HD display, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, wireless charging (US-only) and the Snapdragon 821 processor doing the heavy lifting.

In his hands-on prior to the full review, mobile editor Max Parker wrote: “I believe this to be LG’s best phone in years, but with the competition improving too, it’s a tough call as to whether or not this will stand up against the upcoming iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Price will be a big factor, and if this comes in cheaper than those models then LG could have a winner on its hands.”

Will you be grabbing the LG G6 at launch or waiting to see what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC 11 have to offer? Lend us your thoughts below.