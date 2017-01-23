LG G6 image reportedly revealed ahead of February 26 launch

The absence of the Samsung Galaxy S8 from this year’s MWC 2017 expo has afforded the LG G6 a chance to be the centre of attention.

And judging by the first image of the completed handset, reportedly leaked late Monday, it’ll be well deserving of the eyeballs.

The Verge has published what it is saying is the first image of the phone, which will be revealed at a press conference on February 26.

Although it doesn’t show the complete handset, the image gives us our first look at the tiny bezel surrounding the previously confirmed 5.7-inch display.

LG has also ditched the modular ethos for this handset, enabling the company to put greater focus on the design.

That is evident in the glass and metal design which the report says will prevent users exchanging the battery.

In better news though, it appears the headphone jack will be retained.

The LG G6 is highly likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat (or 7.1) out of the box and we’d imagine it’ll come packing the Snapdragon 830 processor.

Whether LG will retain the dual camera system and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor remains to be seen, but that does seem likely.

With HTC also seemingly out of the running at MWC 2017 this year, we may see a slim line-up of major flagship handsets, something that may work in LG's favour.

Can LG capitalise and revitalise it’s smartphone business after the disappointing G5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.