LG G6 display teaser confirms upcoming launch event

LG has issued a teaser for what we expect is the LG G6, confirming the time and date of the company’s next press conference.

In a Facebook post, LG published a gif that looks like a smartphone screen, with the caption ‘See More, Play More’, followed by ‘Save the Date, February 26, 12:00, Barcelona’. That means LG’s next flagship smartphone is almost certainly going to be announced at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow.

Check out the gif below:

What’s interesting is that the ‘See More, Play More’ branding likely relates to the curious new aspect ratio we’re expecting to see on the LG G6. Last week, LG’s screen-making arm – LG Display – revealed it would shortly introduce the world’s first 5.7-inch QHD+ LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The company added that the screen would appear on its “next flagship smartphone this year”, with the new aspect ratio set to offer a “more immersive viewing experience”.

LG also promised that the outdoor visibility of its new panel would be improved by 10%, while power consumption is tipped to drop by 30%. It’s also got a QHD+ resolution, which is slightly more pixel-dense than a conventional QHD screen offering 1,440 x 2,880 pixels over the usual 1,440 x 2,560 pixels.

LG also recently published a “wish list for the ideal smartphone”, where fans recited their most sought-after features, which included a big screen, smaller body, and waterproofing.

In any case, the pressure on LG is mounting, as regular Galaxy S8 leaks seem to suggest Samsung’s next flagship – also expected to debut at MWC 2017 – will be seriously powerful. Reception to last year’s LG G5 was tepid at best, so LG needs to make significant changes to its phone design to win over critics. For instance, LG looks very likely to abandon its modular ‘LG Friends’ design we saw on the LG G5, with the LG G6 offering a far more traditional smartphone experience.

Unfortunately, we won’t know anything for certain until LG makes an official announcement, so stay tuned.

What would you like to see from the LG G6? Let us know in the comments.