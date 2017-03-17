LG G6 buyers get a free Google Home AND a free TV — but what about the UK?

Earlier this week it emerged LG is hoping to snare American smartphone fanciers by offering them a free Google Home with every purchase of an LG G6.

The company’s UK arm confirmed shortly thereafter the offer would not be extended to Brits picking up the new flagship.

Well, if that didn’t annoy UK tech fans, this surely will...

LG is offering a free TV as well as a Google Home to G6 pre-order customers across the pond, ahead of an April 7 US release date.

The Korean giant has partnered with the Sprint and Verizon networks in the US to offer a 49-inch HDTV or a 43-inch Smart TV respectively (via Engadget).

Brits, on the other hands, are still waiting to learn when the device will be available and what (if anything) they’ll earn for placing their financial faith in the G6.

In a statement the company told us: “We will be offering value-add deals for the G6 in the UK, in line with our partners’ needs. However, given the differing requirements across the UK and US markets, we do not have plans to offer the Google Home deal to customers in the UK.”

From a device quality standpoint, our first impressions of the Android Nougat device certainly suggests a triumphant return to form for the Korean tech giant.

It has an 18:9 quad-HD display, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, wireless charging (US-only) and the Snapdragon 821 processor doing the heavy lifting.

After a week with the G6, Mobile Editor Max Parker wrote:

“I believe this to be LG’s best phone in years, but with the competition improving too, it’s a tough call as to whether or not this will stand up against the upcoming iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Price will be a big factor, and if this comes in cheaper than those models then LG could have a winner on its hands.”

Will you be grabbing the LG G6 at launch or waiting to see what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC 11 have to offer? Lend us your thoughts below.