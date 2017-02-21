LG confirms G6 is getting a full metal jacket

The LG G6 may only be a matter of days away from its official unveiling, but yet another revelation means there will be few surprises left for its MWC press conference.

Combing through the small print on a sign-up page created by LG reveals, for the first time, that the phone is getting a ‘sleek, full-metal body’.

The use of a full-metal shell on the smartphone chimes with earlier news that the modular design used on the LG G5 has been ditched completely.

Even though LG stops short of showing off the phone in all its glory, the fine detail goes on to confirm the presence of a fingerprint scanner, waterproofing and a camera that can ‘capture it all at once’.

We already know a lot about the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered smartphone thanks to LG. Plans are afoot for a 5.7-inch QHD+ Full Vision display, while an earlier teaser video showed off the UX. Further leaks have pointed to a larger 3,200mAh battery, a Snapdragon 821 chip, and 4GB of RAM.

However, it's rumoured that the G6 won’t even be the firm’s biggest smartphone release this year. The LG V30, which is expected to launch towards the end of the year, could pack the new Snapdragon 835 chip plus 6GB of RAM.

LG plans to finally unveil the G6 at MWC 2017, which gets started on February 26. Stay tuned for all the news.

Which of the LG G6 features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.