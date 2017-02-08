Lenovo Yoga 720 landing with Kaby Lake, GTX 1050 this month?

Lenovo is planning to unleash a new Yoga convertible at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later on this month, apparently.

The new Yoga 720 convertible notebook is the successor to the Yoga 710 series and Notebook Italia reports that both versions of the machine will be powered by Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Two screen sizes are said to be on offer — 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch — and the range offers a slimmed down version of the Yoga 710 with a tiny bezel around the screen helping to add to the feeling that it has been putting in the hours on the mat.

Kicking things off with the smaller sibling, the 13.3-inch Yoga 720 comes loaded with an Intel Core i5-7200U chip, 8 or 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB or 512GB SSD. By sizing up to the 15.6-inch you get plenty more bang for your buck, with a bustier processor (Core i7-7700HQ), bulkier battery and the option of a GTX 1050 with 2GB video RAM – if that floats your boat.

There are plenty of other features across the board, including a fingerprint reader, two 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectors, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB Type-C connector and up to four USB ports (two USB 3.1 and one or two USB 3.0 ports depending on the model). You can even get a backlit keyboard as an additional extra.

It supposedly comes in a range of different finishes including Platinum Silver, Iron Grey and Rose Gold, although you have to take the smaller variation to get the pink colour way.

It’s too early to know what price this will come in at, but considering that it is very much a mid-range machine and the Yoga 710 came in at around £800, we’re looking at a convertible that will start at well under the £1,000.

Related: MWC 2017

Watch: Laptops buying guide

Will your next laptop be a convertible? Let us know in the comments below.