Lenovo's Smart Assistant home hub is here – and it's got Alexa smarts

Lenovo has announced a new voice-activated speaker to rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but is receiving a huge helping hand from the former.

The new Smart Assistant comes packing Amazon’s Alexa smarts, enabling users to play music, ask questions, listen to the news, order an Uber, control smart home gadgets and access thousands more Skills from Amazon's library.

Those snapping up the new Smart Assistant, which starts at $129, can even use the Alexa app to assist with set-up and usage.

While the Smart Assistant actually looks a lot like the Echo, albeit a little more refined, it might actually win out over its predecessor, thanks to the inclusion of Harman Kardon audio tech.

The premium audio version will cost $180, which is the same price as the Amazon Echo.

In terms of other hardware variances over its inspiration, the Smart Assistant has eight far-field microphones around the top ring compared to the Echo’s seven.

The idea is for the assistant to be able to pick up commands from anywhere in the room.

The standard versions are available in light gray, green and orange, while the Harmon Kardon Edition is black. All will go on sale in May, although UK price and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Amazon Echo review

Is Lenovo about to beat Amazon at its own game? Share your thoughts below.