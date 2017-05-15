Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 announced with adorable teaser

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 has been teased with a brief video on the game’s official Facebook page.

The brief teaser trailer confirms the brick-building sequel will feature the Guardians of Galaxy and Doctor Strange from the hugely popular Marvel cinematic universe.

Baby Groot is seen running adorably towards the camera with an epic musical cue playing in the background. A full reveal is set to come on May 23, which should also reveal platforms and a release date.

Launching back in 2013, the original Lego Marvel Super Heroes was a blast. Here’s a snippet from our 8/10 review:

“The magic of Lego and the might of Marvel meet in the most powerful Lego vehicle yet. The open world framework has never been so detailed or so fully-realised, and while the missions don’t do much to move beyond the standard formula, a huge cast of heroes and villains keeps things fresh and thrilling.”

