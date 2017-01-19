Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the Wii U’s swan song

Nintendo has confirmed the belated release of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Wii U will be the last ever game made for the system.

Speaking to Polygon, Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime, confirmed there’s no new development in the pipeline.

He said: “From a first-party standpoint, there's no new development coming after the launch of the legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

“We really are at the end of life for Wii U.”

Related: Breath of the Wild - Preview

Fils-Aime did specify first-party development, but given the Wii U enjoys next to no third-party support, it’s one and the same.

Nintendo announced it would be ending Wii U production “soon” in mid-November last year.

At least the console has a chance to go out on a high before the big Switch. However, the new version will a whopping 180 changes compared to the Wii U game.

The Wii U version will run at 720p, while the Switch will offer 900p graphics, while the newer console will also benefit from higher quality environmental sounds.

Are you sad to see the Wii U go? Was it underappreciated? Share your thoughts below.