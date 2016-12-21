Leaked documents seem to confirm three iPhones for 2017, one codenamed Ferrari

Although we're some months away from the arrival of the iPhone 8, the leaks are flooding in already, and now it looks like we have further proof that Apple intends to launch three handsets next year.

Previous reports from analysts have suggested Apple is readying three devices, two of which are said to be iterative updates, which could be called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

The other device is thought to be the iPhone 8, and is said to feature a major design overhaul with an almost full-face OLED screen and no home button.

Related: CES 2017

And now, purported Apple manufacturing documents which seemingly confirm these plans have shown up on Chinese social media site Weibo (via AppleInsider).

The documents appear to reveal that Apple is indeed working on three handsets for a 2017 launch, including the high-end variant, thought to be the iPhone 8, codenamed "Ferrari".

A Weibo user known for leaking information from Apple's East Asian supply chain provided the latest documents, which also seem to reveal the three models are currently being referred to as D20, D21, and D22.

The iPhone 7 is said to be getting an iterative update as part of Apple's 2017 plans

What's more, the documents seem to confirm reports of the high-end model featuring an almost edge-to-edge AMOLED display, which is said to feature on a handset with a similar form factor to the current iPhone models.

According to the report, this "Ferrari" model will also break the logic board into two discrete units which will be connected by a flex cable, with the phone's main hardware stored on one unit, and Wi-Fi and other communications tech on the other.

Related: iPhone 7

Apple is also said to be considering moving the SIM card tray to the bottom of the handset, which should free up room for the internal hardware.

As with all leaks of this sort, it's best to take the apparent revelations with a pinch of salt, as it's impossible to verify the information, and Apple is remaining characteristically tight-lipped on the matter.

There's several months to go until we learn exactly what the company has in-store, so expect the leaks to keep coming, and make sure to stay tuned for the latest.

WATCH: iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8 Head-to-Head

Let us know what you think of the latest leak in the comments.