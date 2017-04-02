Leak suggests Samsung's foldable Galaxy X will arrive before Note 8 this year

Following its recent launch, all eyes are on Samsung's Galaxy S8, which is set to arrive April 28, but it seems we could have a lot more Galaxy-related developments to look forward to this year.

A new leak out of China suggests we could be seeing Samsung introduce its oft-rumoured Galaxy X foldable handset in Q3 2017 – before the Note 8.

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will be released this year, despite the explosion issues that plagued last year's Note 7 and led to a global recall.

But it seems, if this Chinese leaker, who says he's a member of the Samsung Galaxy Club in China, is correct, we could see the foldable Galaxy X arrive before the new Note phablet.

The info was provided in some tweets from leaker mmddj_china, in which it was claimed the Note 8 will arrive in Q4 2017, and the Galaxy X will launch in Q3.

Rumours of the flexible Galaxy X surfaced early last year, with occasionally reliable Samsung blog SamMobile highlighting some social media reports out of Korea.

It then claimed in May 2016 that the foldable Galaxy X would be joining Samsung's flagship range alongside the Galaxy S8 in 2017.

Apparently being developed under the codename 'Project Valley', the Galaxy X is said to resemble a normal handset when closed, but can fold out to double its size in order to be used as a tablet.

Of course, there's no way to know for sure just what Samsung is planning, and this latest leak is far from verified, so take it all with the usual pinch of salt and stay tuned for more in the near future.

Let us know what you think of the leak in the comments.