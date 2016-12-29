Leak suggests Apple could be about to launch a 'Jet White' iPhone 7

Christmas might be over for another year, but if latest leaks are to be believed, the gifts are set to keep rolling in.

That’s because Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch a new iPhone 7 colour.

Tipped to join the existing Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Black and Jet Black colour schemes, is a new Jet White option.

The crisp, clean hue, which has previously been mooted as being in the works, has now reportedly been caught on camera, with footage of white iPhone 7 bodies being shown off on the Twitter feed of reputed Apple tipster Sonny Dickson.

Shown to feature a shiny, gloss finish, the Jet White iPhone 7 body has been teased alongside a similarly toned take on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Despite the latest leak, however, it’s currently unclear when, or indeed if, Apple plans to launch a sixth iPhone 7 colour.

First mutterings of a ‘Jet White’ iPhone 7 emerged back in November, with a pre-Christmas release having been teased.

With that timeframe having failed to yield the new Apple handset, the rumour mill looks to be cranking back into gear, with the latest leak following on from teasing comments from those ever faithful ‘supply chain sources’.

Apple’s next major product launch isn’t expected to take place until March 2017, with a refreshed range of iPads and potentially an iPhone SE replacement expected to make an appearance.

It’s possible that a Jet White iPhone 7 could drop around this time, marking the midway point of the handset’s year-long lifecycle and kicking a bit of renewed energy into Apple’s handset sales.

