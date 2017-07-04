Leak provides best look yet at Motorola's 2017 flagship, the Z Force 2

Motorola has been making all manner of annoucements of late, and now, ahead of the official unveiling, we've got our best look yet at its 2017 flagship.

The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch the Moto Z2 alongside the superior Moto Z2 Force in the coming weeks, and now a new render of the latter has emegerged.

This latest image comes courtesy of that perpetual source of phone leakage Evan Blass, who used his @evleaks Twitter account to post the following image:

It's the best render of the phone we've seen yet, though, it should be said there's been no official confirmation from Motorola that this is indeed the handset in question.

That said, Blass has a fine record when it comes to these things, and the image looks about as official as you can get.

The Z2 Force is a follow-up to last year's Moto Z Force, providing a more durable and slightly more capable version of the Moto Z2 Force.

It seems this time around the phone sports a more rounded home button than last year's version, and is expected to be compatible with Motorola's line of add-ons, the Moto Mods.

Other rumoured features for the handset include a top-end Snapdragon 835 processor – the same chip used by flagship devices from Samsung and HTC – along with 6GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch QHD screen

There's no confirmation as yet of what we can expect to see, but the Z2 Force should offer an improved camera and better shatter resistance than the standard Z2 Force.

Motorola already introduced its mid-range offering, the Moto Z2 Play, last month, and this week launched a new 360-degree camera module in Ghana for use as part of its Moto Mod range.

Let us know what you think of the phone in the comments.