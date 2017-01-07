Screenshots that purportedly show an upcoming UI change as part of an update for Windows 10 codenamed 'NEON' suggest that a return of Aero Glass-like transparency and a new effect called "Acrylic" will form the basis of the visual tweaks.

According to MSPowerUser, early builds of the UI changes put an emphasis on smooth animations when performing actions, the use of transparency and the new Acrylic element, which provides blurred elements around (and within) apps. The report suggests that these elements all adjust their appearance depending on what's open behind the current item, and form a part of what Microsoft is calling the "Conscious UI and Connected Animations."

The NEON update is also expected to introduce UI elements designed specifically for Microsoft's HoloLens technology, like eye-tracking that's highlighted by on-screen UI changes. Non-HoloLens users will also reportedly get the new interaction animations, they'll just follow the mouse instead of your eyes.

That most of the good news. Now for the bad: you're not likely to see the update very soon, and when you do, it's possible that not all of these elements will have made it to the release build. The next major update Microsoft has planned is the Creators Update in April, but these new UI tweaks aren't a part of it, which means it's likely to be several months after that (at least) before they see general release. Windows Insiders will likely be able to test it out when it becomes available for early public testing though.

