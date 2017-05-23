Leak gives us a first look at the all-metal Moto G5S

Lenovo scored another hit with this year's Moto G5 and G5 Plus, and now it seems the company is gearing up to capitalise on that success with a new Moto G5S and G5S Plus.

And now, Android Authority has got its hands on a some decent images of the upcoming phone, obtained from what it says is "a trusted source familiar with Lenovo’s plans".

The images give us a pretty good look at the new design – not that it's all that different to the current G5 – showing the phone in grey, gold, and blue colour options.

Related: Best smartphone

The biggest design change is the new all-metal design, which improves on the aluminum back plate and plastic sides used on the current G5.

That should add to the premium feel of the affordable handset, but little else has changed, with the same front-facing fingerprint sensor and rounded camera cutout on the back of the phone.

One slight change to the phone is said to be a new 5.2-inch screen which a previous leak hinted at. The current Moto G comes with a 5-inch screen, which was a welcome change following the 5.5-inch display on the Moto G4.

But it seems Lenovo has opted to add a little extra space to the screen this time around, while increasing the size of the Moto G5 Plus' display from 5.2 inches to 5.5 inches on the G5S Plus.

All that's yet to be confirmed, however, as are these latest images, which also appear to show some thin antenna cutouts on the rear of the Moto G5S.

Unfortunately, there's no specs for the G5S at this point, though the current version comes with an underwhelming Snapdragon 430 processor running at 1.4GHz, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

We're hoping Lenovo has upgraded the internals slightly, but it's likely the G5S, and G5S Plus (which isn't shown in this latest leak) will simply come with the new all-metal design and larger screens.

We're not yet sure when Lenovo will officially unveil the phones, nor when they will go on sale, but stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know what you think of the leak in the comments.