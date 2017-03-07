Lawbreakers closed beta confirmed for later this month

The closed beta for gravity-bending shooter Lawbreakers will begin on March 16, lasting until March 19.

Boss Key Productions confirmed the upcoming beta period in a new studio diary featuring series creator Cliff Bleszinski, the same mind behind the Gears of War franchise.

You can sign up to the playtest here, and download the client from Steam if you happen to receive a code before March 16.

Attendees of PAX East this week will have an opportunity to play the sci-fi shooter, as well gaining an exclusive pin badge for their efforts.

Related: Best PC Games 2017

The upcoming beta will take into account player feedback from previous alpha playtests while also introducing a range of new roles and equipment set to debut in the full game.

Games Editor Brett Phipps went hands-on with Lawbreakers back in 2016, and had a generally positive experience.

“My time with Lawbreakers was spent wondering when I’ll stop, but in the time since all I can think about is when I can play it again.”

Watch: Nintendo Switch review in progress

Does Lawbreakers sound like your cup of tea? Let us know in the comments below.