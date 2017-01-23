Launch date announced for final Dark Souls 3 DLC "The Ringed City"

Bandai Namco has announced Dark Souls 3's final DLC, "The Ringed City", will be dropping at the end of March.

The expansion will launch on March 28, and a new trailer has arrived to whet the appetite of fans worldwide ahead of the release.

It's an exciting looking update that takes players to an apocalyptic landscape at the world's end, and introduces new characters, weapons, armour, and magic.

This new adventure has players chasing after the Slave Knight Gael to the literal end of the world as he searches for the Dark Soul of Humanity.

Related: MWC 2017

Bandai Namco described the update in a release, writing: "At the close of the Age of Fire, as the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past.

"As players make their way to the fabled Ringed City they will encounter ancient beasts, a new cast of characters teetering on the edge of insanity, new armor, weapons, magic, and at the bottom of it all, a long lost city filled with new horrors for players to overcome."

The expansion is arriving for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, will cost $14.99 (around £12) and will be the last DLC for Dark Souls 3.

The company also announced the launch of Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition, which is essentially the game of the year edition that comes with both the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City updates included.

That expanded edition of the game is set to launch on April 21.

WATCH: The best video games of 2016

Will you be downloading the update? Let us know in the comments.