Apple WWDC 2017: Everything you need to know

Apple's biggest software event of the year, WWDC 2017, is underway – and we've already seen a host of big announcement as we wait for the iOS 11 reveal and cross our fingers for things like a Siri-powered smart home speaker, new MacBook Pros (2017), and maybe even an updated iPad Pro. Here'sof all the latest news and what's new.

Apple's WWDC is back in San Jose this year, after a long run in San Francisco.

The conference has been held at the city's Moscone Center for some years now, but it'll be taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose this time around.

Hit the link below to follow all the action as it happens – or read on for our live highlights.

WWDC 2017: Latest news and updates

Tim Cook opens by saying that he's "dispensing with the updates" and that he's more focussed on six important announcements Apple has to make.

And it's the unloved tvOS up first...

Yes, as expected, Amazon Prime Video will be landing on the Apple TV!

That's many a dreary Saturday night sorted – hit the link below to learn more.

We also now know we're going to be seeing the latest version of Apple's wearable software, watchOS 4, launching this year – in the mysterious time of year known as 'the fall', Apple says.

Could that mean the next Apple Watch hardware will also arrive later in the year alongside the iPhone 8?

We wouldn't care to doubt it.

Now, for the requisite, "We're from California! Let's make a joke about soft drugs!"

Yep, at present, Apple wants us to think the new version of macOS Sierra will be called...macOS High Sierra?

Whatever. But there's at least one thing worth knowing about the next version of macOS.

And it's to do with Apple's Safari web browser.

What's new? Well, Craig's smoked so many doobs he can't even really say 'Safari' right, but he eventually manages to mutter something about it being the world's fastest web browser when run in the new OS.

Cool, dude....Vibes...Yeah...

But wait, what's this? He's STILL calling it macOS High Sierra. So it might not be a joke after all?

More interestingly, the macOS High Sierra beta will available immediately, with a public beta set to launch "later this month".

And yes, there it is! Like a futile bicycle kick against Real Madrid – the iMac line will be upgraded to Kaby Lake, and more products will be getting Apple's Fusion Drive by default.

Puff, puff, give, and all that...

The MacBook Pro line, too – and this will come as a surpise to almost nobody – will get boosted internals, moving to Intel's Kaby Lake processors.

That's seven Apple Mac devices upgraded in all – and they'll start shipping right away.

And THAT'S NOT ALL!

There's also a new iMac Pro, and it's packing no less than 18-cores and up to 16GB of vRAM. This is something we've been hoping to see for a while now, and it's actually woken us up from our standard WWDC stupor.

WWDC 2017 Preview: What to expect from Apple

Here are our top predictions for WWDC 2017.

1) iOS 11

The most likely announcement will be a new version of Apple’s iPhone software, likely called iOS 11. However, while iOS 11 may be announced in June, it almost certainly won’t become available until September, when it will debut on a new iPhone – the iPhone 7S or iPhone 8, probably.

We don’t know what iOS 11 will include, but the rumours have suggested a possible dark mode and an updated interface. Considering it’s been a number of years since Apple last updated the look of iOS, it does feel like the time is right for something new.

2) macOS 10.13

WWDC usually plays host to a new version of Apple’s Mac software. This time we’re expecting macOS 10.13, although the brand name remains a mystery. Given the last versions were called Yosemite, El Capitan and Sierra, expect a decidedly Californian moniker.

What will it include? We're not 100% sure, but it seems to be the case that Apple tends to bring some iOS features to the macOS party, and we’d like to see some deeper HomeKit integration.

3) tvOS 11 and Amazon Video app

We haven’t seen any specific leaks relating to tvOS, but there’s no reason why Apple wouldn’t mention its Apple TV operating system at a conference dedicated to software.

There have also been rumours that Apple will be burying its hatchet with Amazon and finally releasing a Prime Video app for the Apple TV. We'll believe that when we see it.

4) watchOS 4

Apple’s watchOS 3 was a major release, but that doesn’t mean improvements can’t be made. WWDC could be the perfect occasion to make some refinements in the form of watchOS 4.

5) Apple Siri home speaker

There’s been no shortage of rumours about a smart speaker being built by Apple. The so-called 'Siri Speaker' is an alleged competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and is tipped to be nearing launch – cue a WWDC debut?

6) Updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro 10.5-inch

WWDC is a developer conference and often focuses more on software than hardware, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any new products from Apple. The 15-inch MacBook Pro feels like it needs a Kaby Lake refresh and possibly more RAM options, and the long-rumoured iPad Pro 2 could finally come to fruition.

What will the biggest announcement of WWDC 2017 be? Let us know in the comments below.