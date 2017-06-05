Apple WWDC 2017: All the latest news as it happens

Apple's biggest software event of the year, WWDC 2017, kicks off later today – and we're expecting to see a fair few big reveals. From iOS 11 to a Siri-powered smart home speaker, new MacBook Pros (2017), and maybe even an updated iPad Pro, here's everything you need to know, plus coverage of all the latest news as it happens.

Apple's WWDC will be returning to San Jose this year, after a long run in San Francisco.

The conference has been held at the city's Moscone Center for some years now, but will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose this time around.

The venue is minutes away from Apple's fancy new headquarters in Cupertino, and will be packed with more than 1000 Apple engineers during the event, in addition to somw 5000 developers.

Apple says the event "will inspire developers from all walks of life to turn their passions into the next great innovations and apps that customers use every day across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac."

Well it would, wouldn't it?

Read on for everything to expect from WWDC 2017, or hit the link below for details of how to live stream the event.

Related: Apple WWDC 2017 live stream and keynote time

WWDC 2017 Preview: What to expect from Apple

Here are our top predictions for WWDC 2017.

1) iOS 11

The most likely announcement will be a new version of Apple’s iPhone software, likely called iOS 11. However, while iOS 11 may be announced in June, it almost certainly won’t become available until September, when it will debut on a new iPhone – the iPhone 7S or iPhone 8, probably.

We don’t know what iOS 11 will include, but the rumours have suggested a possible dark mode and an updated interface. Considering it’s been a number of years since Apple last updated the look of iOS, it does feel like the time is right for something new.

2) macOS 10.13

WWDC usually plays host to a new version of Apple’s Mac software. This time we’re expecting macOS 10.13, although the brand name remains a mystery. Given the last versions were called Yosemite, El Capitan and Sierra, expect a decidedly Californian moniker.

What will it include? We're not 100% sure, but it seems to be the case that Apple tends to bring some iOS features to the macOS party, and we’d like to see some deeper HomeKit integration.

3) tvOS 11 and Amazon Video app

We haven’t seen any specific leaks relating to tvOS, but there’s no reason why Apple wouldn’t mention its Apple TV operating system at a conference dedicated to software.

There have also been rumours that Apple will be burying its hatchet with Amazon and finally releasing a Prime Video app for the Apple TV. We'll believe that when we see it.

Related: iPhone 8

4) watchOS 4

Apple’s watchOS 3 was a major release, but that doesn’t mean improvements can’t be made. WWDC could be the perfect occasion to make some refinements in the form of watchOS 4.

5) Apple Siri home speaker

There’s been no shortage of rumours about a smart speaker being built by Apple. The so-called 'Siri Speaker' is an alleged competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and is tipped to be nearing launch – cue a WWDC debut?

6) Updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro 10.5-inch

WWDC is a developer conference and often focuses more on software than hardware, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any new products from Apple. The 15-inch MacBook Pro feels like it needs a Kaby Lake refresh and possibly more RAM options, and the long-rumoured iPad Pro 2 could finally come to fruition.

Related: New iPad 2017 (9.7-inch) review

What will the biggest announcement of WWDC 2017 be? Let us know in the comments below.