Latest Sky Q update means you’ll never have to miss a show… ever

Sky Q subscribers will soon be able to record six channels simultaneously, all while watching a seventh.

The firm is rolling out an update for the 2TB Sky Q set-top boxes that boosts the functionality available through the 12 built-in tuners.

Previously, subscribers could record five channels and watch a sixth.

Users can enable the new feature by browsing to Settings > Setup > Preferences > Maximum number of recordings and boosting it to six.

While this is advantageous if the perfect storm of TV clashes overwhelms you, it does come with a caveat.

If the feature is used to the max it does mean losing the split screen feature for Sky Sports and the live preview in the guide.

Sky says the feature will prepare fans for "the exciting line-up of sport, TV shows and movies that will be hitting screens this summer.”

So, if there are six other things on when Game of Thrones hits Sky Atlantic next month, Sky has got you covered.

Is this overkill? Or is this a telly addict's dream that furthers your Sky Q love-in? Let us know in the comments section below.