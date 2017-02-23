We're less than a week away from the official unveiling of the new LG G6 smartphone, but the leakers just won't let up.

At this point we know pretty much all we need to about the upcoming phone, from its new 5.7-inch Quad HD+ "Full Vision" screen to its newly added waterproofing features.

We also know LG has completely done away with the modular design that debuted on last year's LG G5 – a development likely to be welcomed by most.

Related: MWC 2017

But in case you were wondering just how much the loss of the modular approach has affected the overall design, a new leak kindly compares the two phones for us – at least, it seems to.

The new image hit Chinese social media site Weibo this week (via), and appears to show the new smartphone, or perhaps a dummy, alongside its predecessor.

The most obvious difference is the screen. LG's new "Full Vision" display reduces the bezels on the phone considerably, and the model in this photo certainly looks similar to previous leaked renders with smaller bezels.

The arrival of this latest spy shot follows an earlier leak from Venture Beat's Evan Blass, who seemed to reveal all in this tweet:

LG is said to have made this year's flagship with a non-removable battery in order to allow for full waterproofing – something lacking from the G5.

As such, the phone should be a much sleeker offering than last year's model, though we're unable to verify whether the phone in this latest spy shot is a legitimate representation of the final product.

The LG G5 came with a 5.3-inch screen, so the newly-enlarged display on the G6 should make for a striking design change, which this new photo gives us an idea of.

LG is also said to have developed a new heat management system for the upcoming smartphone, following last year's Note 7 debacle that saw South Korean rival Samsung forced to recall its phablet following reports of overheating and explosions.

This Sunday will see the G6 finally made official at MWC 2017, so stay tuned for all the latest from the event as TrustedReviews will be on the ground in Barcelona.

WATCH: LG G6 – What we know

Let us know what you think of the photo in the comments.