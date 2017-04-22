Latest iPhone 8 schematic 'leak' turned into render – and it looks just as bad

This week we saw yet another purported iPhone 8 leak in the form of some schematics which appeared to show the handset’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device.

It didn't make for the sleekest-looking design we've seen, with the leaked schematics seemingly revealing the fingerprint cutout to be located centrally, beneath the standard Apple logo on the back of the handset.

Numerous reports and rumours have suggested Apple is planning to do away with the physical home button on the upcoming iPhone.

This has led some to predict the company will relocate the Touch ID sensor to the rear of the device, while other rumours have it that the phone will feature the scanner below the display itself.

While the latter would make for a sleeker handset, these latest schematics didn't offer much hope in that department, and now, someone has turned those schematics into a full render.

Yes, Chinese social media site Weibo (via) has provided us a with a 3D rendering of the schematics in question, complete with the same cut-out for the rear-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Of course, there's absolutely no guarantee the original schematics are indicative of Apple's final design, so this latest render shouldn't worry fans of streamlined smartphone designs too much.

Apple is said to have been testing numerous prototypes, so even if the schematics are accurate, they could refer to just one of many designs Apple is considering.

But with Samsung moving its fingerprint sensor to the rear of the Galaxy S8, it could well be the case that Apple follows suit.

The company has filed numerous patents for in-display fingerprint sensors, but has, accoridng to some analysts, been facing issues with actually implementing that technology.

Apple should unveil the final design later this year, and at this point nothing has been confirmed so stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know what you think of the render in the comments.