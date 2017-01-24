Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy – All the latest news

Professor Layton made a magnificent splash on the original Nintendo DS back in 2007, founding a franchise that would see multiple sequels, spinoffs and even a film attributed to its name over the years. Level 5 has built a legacy on the infectious anime charm of Layton’s universe combined with its tight yet approachable puzzle design. Now the distinguished educator is passing the torch to his daughter.

We’ve compiled everything we know about Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy, so be sure to bookmark this page for future update.

What is Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy?

Lady Layton is the next entry in the Professor Layton franchise, introducing a new heroine in the form of Katrielle “Kat” Layton. This confident, intelligent woman takes no nonsense, and is a dab-hand at solving puzzles, just like her dad. Acting as the next core entry in the series, The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy will feature characters and mechanics from past games.

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy release date – when is it coming out?

Level 5 plans to release Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy in Japan during Q1/Q2 2017 for Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android Devices.

A worldwide release is set to follow later in 2017, with a formal date yet to be confirmed.

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy gameplay – how does it play?

The typical mixture of visual novel interspersed with exploration and puzzle solving the series is renown for remains untouched in Lady Layton, sticking true to the series’ roots rather than completely redefining it. The puzzles you’ll encounter are no longer designed by series veteran Akira Tago, who sadly passed away in March 2016. Instead, Kuniaki Iwanami takes the helm as lead puzzle master.

Layton is known for its increasingly challenging puzzle design, many of which crossover with the narrative in some brilliantly creative ways. That being said, there is always a chance to roam London at your leisure in search of bonus puzzles and collectibles. Individual puzzles take the form of math problems, logic puzzles, mazes, sliding-block conundrums and brain teasers each with their own deviously creative solutions. You’ve also got meta-puzzles that can be accessed via the in-game menu. These are a little different, and can be solved with objects found throughout the environment as you progress.

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy story – what’s it about?

Many fans are probably wondering where on earth Professor Hershel Layton is, and why his daughter is suddenly in charge of solving such a dangerous case. Well, it turns out the prestigious academic has vanished, and it’s up to Kat and her group of friends to find him. Some of these friends include a talking Basset Hound called Sharo, Geraldine Royer and Noah Mondeor. The cast seems as imaginative as ever, consisting of all sorts of personalities befitting of the Studio Ghibli-esque universe.

Past games in the series have touched upon grand lost cities and supernatural oddities, so Lady Layton could have all manner of befuddling plot twists hidden up its sleeve.

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone's Conspiracy trailers – How does it look?

We’ve only had one trailer thus far, but it’s so lengthy and packed with information that it’s difficult to complain.

The four minute trailer was shown off last year and provides a detailed glimpse at the characters, puzzles and narrative we should expect:

