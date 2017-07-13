Konta vs Williams Live Stream: Watch online for free

Our live streaming guide reveals the easiest way to watch Johanna Konta vs Venus Williams in the Wimbledon 2017 Ladies' semi-final today, plus details of the match's time and the pair's head-to-head record.

All eyes are on Britain's Johanna Konta today, following shock exits on Day 9 for Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, as she looks to seal a date with destiny and become the first British woman to reach the Ladies' final since Virgina Wade back in 1977.

Standing in her way? Only Venus Williams, one half of the the sisterly duo that arguably represent the two greatest female tennis players of all-time.

It's set to be an epic clash, so let's quickly look at some key stats before getting on to how to watch the big match today.

Konta vs Williams Head-to-Head Record: Key H2H stats

Konta and Williams have squared off a total of five times in the past, with the first meeting dating back to 2015 and the Wuhan Open in China.

Williams took that match in three sets, but since then, Konta has been on the up, defeating the American icon twice in 2016, including once in a major at the Australian Open.

In 2017, the pair have split their meetings, with Konta recording a 6-4, 7-5 victory on hard court in the semi-final of the Miami Masters, while Williams clawed their annual head-to-head record back to 1-1 with a 6-1 3-6 6-1 win on clay at the Rome Masters.

Overall, the head-to-head record stands at 3-2 in Konta's favour, but today's match represents the biggest stage of all.

Konta vs Williams: Time and how to live stream for free

Brits and tennis fans all around the world will no doubt want to tune in to today's encounter, which represents a clash between one of the game's rising stars (the 26-year-old Konta) and one of its all-time legends (seven time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams).

As usual, the BBC has the rights to Wimbledon here in the UK, with coverage set to kick-off on BBC One at 12.30pm BST, and the action shuffling to BBC Two at 1.45pm.

Konta vs Williams is the second Ladies' semi-final that will be played today and is provisionally scheduled for 2.15pm BST (9.15am ET).

In reality, it may start later or earlier than that, depending on the outcome of first match (Muguruza vs Rybáriková), which is set to start at 1pm BST (8am ET).

The fact that coverage is hosted by the Beeb means it's completely free and legal (for UK TV license holders, at least) to live stream the match online.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, all you need to do is make for the BBC iPlayer website, or download the iPlayer app on your mobile device.

Here are some useful links to help you on your way:

Over in the States, ESPN's website is home to all things Wimbledon, so you can watch the match online provided you have the right cable TV subscription

Other key global streaming options include Fox Sports in Australia and Indian streaming platform Hotstar, which may also work in other regions.

That's all there is to it – all you need to do now is break out the Pimm's and strawberries!

Share your predictions for Konta vs Williams in the comments below.